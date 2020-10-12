La Gaceta endorses to retain all four judges on District Court of Appeal

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

There are four judges up for retention – Judge Drew Atkinson, Judge Morris Silberman, Judge Daniel Sleet and Judge Andrea Teves Smith.

Silberman and Sleet are well-respected and well-liked. Atkinson was appointed to the court in 2018 and Smith served on the circuit bench from 2013 to 2019 and was appointed to the appellate court in February 2019.

All four judges have served with honor.

La Gaceta endorses a YES vote to retain all four judges – Atkinson, Silberman, Sleet and Smith.