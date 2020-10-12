###

Stay Up-To-Date!

###
«
»

La Gaceta endorses to retain all four judges on District Court of Appeal

October 12, 2020 | Author

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

There are four judges up for retention – Judge Drew Atkinson, Judge Morris Silberman, Judge Daniel Sleet and Judge Andrea Teves Smith.
Silberman and Sleet are well-respected and well-liked. Atkinson was appointed to the court in 2018 and Smith served on the circuit bench from 2013 to 2019 and was appointed to the appellate court in February 2019.
All four judges have served with honor.
La Gaceta endorses a YES vote to retain all four judges – Atkinson, Silberman, Sleet and Smith.

Posted in Endorsements

Comments are closed.

«
»
Advertising Contacts
Display Advertising

Patrick Manteiga
pmanteiga1@gmail.com

Legal Advertising

Jesse Simpson
legals@lagacetanewspaper.com

Classified Advertising

Gene Siudut
gsiudut@lagacetanewspaper.com

Proudly Serving Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando, Manatee, Orange, Osceola,
Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota Counties
Main Office: 3210 E. 7th Avenue | Tampa, FL 33605 | Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5536 Tampa, FL 33675
PH (813) 248-3921 | FX (813) 247-5357 | lagaceta@tampabay.rr.com