La Gaceta endorses Burgess for State Senate District 20.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 9, 2020

This race is to replace Tom Lee, who is retiring. The seat covers parts of Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

Democrat Kathy Lewis is running for a second time for the seat. She challenged Lee in 2018. Danny Burgess is the Republican in the race.

Lewis has a background as a financial advocate and motivational speaker. She has a daughter with a disability and has been an advocate for children with disabilities and their families. She promised to continue this advocacy in the State Senate. She wants to expand access to healthcare by expanding Medicare and Medicaid. Also in her agenda is closing the gun show loophole, banning assault weapons, ending high-stakes testing and banning single-use plastic bags.

Lewis also volunteers to serve on many local boards, as does her opponent.

Burgess is an attorney who practices transactional law. He was born and raised in Zephyrhills and was elected to its City Council at the age of 18 and later became mayor. He was elected as the area’s state representative in 2014 and 2016. In 2018, Governor DeSantis appointed him as executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He recently resigned to run for the State Senate. He is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve in the Judge Advocate General Corps. He and his wife have three young children.

Burgess has respect for home rule and local autonomy and worked to expand transportation infrastructure in Pasco County that is desperately needed.

Burgess is a little conservative for our taste, but he matches up better with his district and has the skills and connections to bring home needed funding for projects. He will also be in the majority, which will help. He knows the district very well and is a smart, seasoned legislator. We find him to be a good listener and he tells us he’ll be open to hear opposing ideas. He is also a supporter of historic preservation.

La Gaceta endorses Danny Burgess for State Senate District 20.