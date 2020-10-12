La Gaceta endorses Castor for Congress District 14.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

This race also heavily favors the incumbent, but this incumbent is a Democrat. Congresswoman Kathy Castor is running to be reelected to the Tampa-based district which she has held since 2007.

She is a strong proponent of increasing access to healthcare and protecting the environment. She’s been effective in bringing federal money to the district for transportation and healthcare. She recently announced $50 million in federal BUILD grants, which will be split between the County and the City.

Republican Christine Quinn is challenging Castor but doesn’t have a chance. Quinn is a businesswoman who founded My Family’s Seasonings, which sells all-natural seasonings.

We do like that Quinn wants to protect the First and Second Amendments. Most Republicans only talk about the Second.

La Gaceta endorses Kathy Castor for Congress District 14.