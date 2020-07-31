###

La Gaceta endorses Chronister for Sheriff in the Republican primary

July 31, 2020 | Author

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga
Originally published July 31, 2020

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister faces a Republican primary challenger, Charles Boswell. We didn’t interview either candidate in the race. We didn’t feel the need. Boswell’s chief complaint against Chronister is he behaves like a Democrat and Boswell offers up his qualifications as being — conservative values, defender of the Constitution and defender of religious freedom.
We are really just looking for protect and serve and feel Sheriff Chronister is doing a very good job of that. Chronister is professional, knowledgeable, accessible and prepared to lead a department that serves a diverse, urban and suburban community of 1.4 million people.
La Gaceta endorses Chad Chronister in the Republican primary for Hillsborough County Sheriff.

