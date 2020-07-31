La Gaceta endorses Cohen for County Commission District 1 in Democratic primary

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga

Originally published July 31, 2020

Harry Cohen and Jen McDonald are competing to be the Democratic nominee.

Jen McDonald is an insurance broker and consultant. She has been running for this seat for a couple of years and over that time has become a better campaigner. She is bright, energetic and passionate about improving our community. She supports putting the transportation tax back on the ballot if the Supreme Court nullifies the current one and is strongly in favor of using new dollars for mass transit and enhancing our streets and communities for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Harry Cohen and McDonald aren’t too far apart on issues, but we find Cohen a little more nuanced and more practical. One difference between the two is Cohen would support growing the number of county commissioners, which is very important to this county’s future and to the cause of racial equality.

During Cohen’s eight years on the City Council, he proved to be a studious, smart advocate for his district and was responsive to constituents.

He will be a shining star on the County Commission. La Gaceta endorses Harry Cohen in the Democratic primary for County Commission District 1.