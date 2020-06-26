From As We Heard It, by: Patrick Manteiga June 26, 2020

There are two candidates in the run for Circuit Judge Group 30 in Hillsborough County – Helene Daniel and Daniel Alvarez.

Alvarez was admitted to the Bar in 2008 and worked as general counsel for a business, then at a small law firm and later opened his own law firm. He now works at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, where he holds the title of special projects manager. Alvarez also served in the U.S. Army. He has plenty of life experience and has a personality that would put people at ease in court. His current level of experience and personality might be better suited for county court.

Helene Daniel’s legal résumé trumps Alvarez’. She has 33 years as an attorney. She is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell. Her experience includes criminal, adoption litigation, corporate counsel, real estate and healthcare law. She is currently in private practice. She has also been a Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator since 2001.

She is smart, hardworking, experienced and deserves to sit on the bench.

La Gaceta endorses Helene Daniel for Circuit Court Judge Group 30.