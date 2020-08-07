La Gaceta endorses Scott Franklin for Congress in Republican Primary

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga

Originally published August 7, 2020

District 15 runs from the east edge of Tampa all the way to Winter Haven. Its southern boundary is the Alafia River and goes up into Lake County. Ross Spano is the incumbent and is serving his first term. He won the seat easily by cheating. He borrowed $180,000 from a friend deposited it in his personal account and then donated it to his campaign, claiming he was the source of the money. He says he didn’t know it was wrong.

To believe him, we would need to believe Spano is as dumb as a rock. That means he is too dumb to effectively serve his constituents.

Republican Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin wants to unseat Spano and has a good chance of winning. Franklin served 14 years as a Naval aviator and 12 years in the Reserve. He is now a small businessman in Lakeland and is very involved in the Lakeland civic community. Franklin wants to go to Congress to fight socialists like Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

So much for reaching across the aisle or fighting common enemies, such as Russia or COVID-19.

Franklin also wants to stand up for Christian values with a gun in his hand. His main goal, though, is advancing President Trump’s agenda. Today, that agenda is sending COVID-19-immune children to school.

While we agree with almost nothing Franklin stands for, he at least seems to be an honest guy.

La Gaceta endorses Scott Franklin in the Republican Primary for Congressional District 15.