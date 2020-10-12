La Gaceta endorses Cohen for County Commission District 1.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 25, 2020

This is an open seat, having been held by Sandy Murman, who was term-limited out. Former City Councilman Harry Cohen is running as the Democratic nominee. Scott Levinson is the Republican nominee.

Levinson is frustrated with government but doesn’t offer a clear path to make it better.

Cohen is seasoned and smart. He knows COVID will require the County to do better in prioritizing its needs as revenue decreases. He is strong on the environment, controlling growth, improving transportation and increasing the supply of affordable housing. We need someone who can help make this county better. Cohen is our pick.

La Gaceta endorses Harry Cohen for County Commission District 1.