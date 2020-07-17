From As We Heard It, by Patrick Manteiga, July 17, 2020

Incumbent School Board Member Tammy Shamburger faces three challengers for her District 5 seat.

Elvis Piggott is a local pastor who is politically active. He ran for County Commission in 2018 and has been involved in campaigning for others.

Piggott is passionate in helping youths and enjoys mentoring kids and leads the Gentleman Scholars at a local elementary school.

Selena Ward served in the Army Reserve, was a teacher in Compton, California schools and is a substitute teacher. She has three school-age children and is the president of a high school PTSA and involved in the Junior League.

Henry “Shake” Washington ran two years ago for School Board countywide and got into the runoff. This year, he is trying for a district seat. He has served in the school district for 42 years and is an Army veteran. He’s been a teacher, coach, principal, area director and Area IV superintendent.

Incumbent Tammy Shamburger is at the end of her first term. She has been vocal about racial inequality in the district and is a passionate advocate for District 5, but she’s been quick to take offense and has alienated some in her district.

The board member for District 5 will need to have the skills to build a team and create consensus.

We believe this race will go to a runoff. Just like the last race, we will co-endorse in this one.

We believe Ward and Washington have the temperament and skills to create a coalition to tackle the problems of District 5. Both have an understanding of education and the existing problems. Washington offers more on an inside perspective, while Ward can bring the district more of an outsider’s view.

La Gaceta co-endorses Selena Ward and Henry “Shake” Washington for School Board District 5.