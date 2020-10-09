La Gaceta endorses McClure for House District 58.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 9, 2020

Republican incumbent Lawrence McClure is being challenged by Cleo L. “C.L.” Townsend, Jr.

Townsend is a 6th-generation Floridian who was raised in the panhandle. He served in the Peace Corps. He had a career in public health and community planning. He is active in the Plant City community. Townsend’s priorities are very much in line with the Democratic platform.

We discussed the budget shortfalls facing the State for the next couple of years due to COVID. He offers ideas not just to cut services but look for additional reserves, such as a financial transaction tax and repealing the corporate tax cut.

McClure is running for his 3rd term. He is a partner in a firm that does environmental mitigation, cleanup and petroleum tank removal. He is a conservative, which fits well in his mostly east Hillsborough County district. He works well with the local farmers and wants to get his district back to work. He offers a list of bipartisan votes on school and health insurance issues.

The district is very likely to remain Republican and McClure tells us he will work across the aisle to make things better.

La Gaceta endorses Lawrence McClure for State Representative District 58.