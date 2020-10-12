La Gaceta endorses a YES vote to retain Carlos Muñiz on Florida Supreme Court

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

Voters can choose to retain Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos G. Muñiz or to get rid of him. He has only served since January 2019 and was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Muñiz is a Yale graduate, served as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Education and until the appointment, had never been a judge.

While he is not our cup of tea, Muñiz has been professional and shown some independence in his rulings against DeSantis’ appointment of Renatha Francis.

La Gaceta endorses a YES vote to retain Carlos Muñiz.