La Gaceta endorses Myers for County Commission District 3

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 2, 2020

This seat is open due to the retirement of Commissioner Les Miller. Democrat Gwen Myers and Republican Maura Cruz Lanz are running to be the next commissioner to serve the East Tampa – Progress Village area.

Gwen Myers spent her career in Hillsborough County government working in areas such as the revitalization of USF, flooding and housing issues in Progress Village, implementing a first-time home-buyers program, the indigent healthcare program, housing program, Grant Park Community Center and a host of other projects.

As you can see, Myers has a strong understanding of the district, its history and how County government works. She has all the tools to be a successful leader and advocate for District 3, which deserves a champion to continue Commissioner Miller’s work.

Cruz was unable to meet with us.

La Gaceta endorses Gwen Myers for County Commission District 3.