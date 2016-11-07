Silhouettes: by Tiffany Razzano

published 10/28/2016

Many of the customers at South Tampa’s Olga’s Bridal Boutique don’t realize that the shop’s owner, Olga Arenas Rhoads, is at the tail end of a lengthy second career following an equally successful 40 years in advertising and marketing at Sears.

In fact, many of them are surprised when they learn she’s an octogenarian. Lively and energetic with her perfectly coifed hair and impeccable outfits, they often guess she’s more than a decade younger than she is.

One shopper recently stopped Rhoads and said, “I thought you were 69.”

“No, I’m 85,” she replied.

When the customer asked what her secret was, Rhoads said: “I’ve been working all my life and I love it.”

Still, as much as she loves it, Rhoads and her daughter, Michele, who opened the South Dale Mabry shop with her mother 25 years ago, have decided to close the store so Rhoads can retire for real this time.

Two months ago, she fell and fractured two vertebrae. “I thought, what am I doing? I’ve already been working 65 years. That’s when I decided to close the store,” she said.

She never thought she’d be running the shop for this long, she added. “I thought after five years, I’d retire and Michele would keep going. Well, the years just rolled in and rolled out.”

Rhoads is a third-generation Tampa resident, born and raised in West Tampa. Her parents, Bernardo, Sr. and Jennie Arenas, were entrepreneurs as well.

Her father was “a jack-of-all-trades,” she said. “I could tell you 20 different things he did.”

That entrepreneurial spirit was passed on through the family genes, she added. “Most of my kids are the same way, too. Why don’t we do this? Why don’t we do that? We haven’t been very complacent.”

Her mother, though, “was ahead of her time,” Rhoads said.

One of her maternal uncles was CEO of a West Tampa cigar factory. Each morning the factory workers would get a coffee break, and again in the afternoon, when the lectors came to read to them. “My mother saw the amount of coffee that they would drink and said, ‘You know, why don’t we open a coffee mill?’”

So her parents had a coffee mill built on Spruce and Armenia. (The building is still there, Rhoads said.) They ran the business until the United States entered World War II and food items such as coffee were rationed by the American government.

Rhoads and her brother, Bernie, Jr., attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. She went on to attend Sacred Heart Academy.

As a student there, she participated in a number of sports. “I was always very athletic. Back then all of the Catholic schools had very active women’s athletic programs,” she added. So she would often travel the state to compete in a variety of sports.

She headed to the University of Florida when she graduated from high school. “But I didn’t know what I wanted to be,” she said.

At the time, women didn’t have many career choices. “You were either a teacher or a nurse,” she said. “Two fantastic professions that I could never do.”

So she returned home to Tampa and applied for a job at Sears. A friend of hers already worked for the retailer, and told her they needed athletes for the company softball team.

She got the job at Sears and the hiring manager who offered her the position “always kidded that he hired me because I could swing a bat,” she said. “I was there for 40 years and loved every minute of it,” she said.

She started out working on window display designs at the Florida Avenue store. She worked closely with Larry Rutigliano, an Ybor City legend who designed the windows for Fernandez and Garcia. She followed Rutigliano to other store locations on Hillsborough Avenue and other areas of Tampa. She also moved up the ladder into the company’s local advertising department, and also worked on fashion shows and other special events. She recalls one holiday season when they had a Santa Claus impersonator jump out of a helicopter at the Hillsborough Avenue store.

In 1982, Rhoads took over the Orlando area advertising and marketing. She commuted from Tampa and was often on the road. “We were in charge of 72 stores,” she said.

She added, “I couldn’t have done it without the help of my husband Loren, or my mother.”

In 1991, both she and her husband, Loren, an All-State Insurance manager, retired. “I thought, ‘Wait a minute, we’re both going to be home for a while,’” she said. “’Maybe it’s time for me to open a bridal shop.’”

Rhoads first had the inkling to open a bridal shop decades earlier, she said. In fact, it was Rutigliano who put the bug in her ear to do so. “I don’t know why, but one day he said, ‘Oh my gosh, you need to open a bridal shop,’” she said.

She’s uncertain why he pinpointed her for such an idea. But she said that he knew the Tampa area well. “He saw a need for it,” she said. “There weren’t many bridal shops.”

The idea stuck with her over the years, and when she retired, she returned to it. She and her daughter opened Olga’s Bridal in 1992.

When they first opened, there were only two other shops in town, she said. “Today there are nine within a 15-mile radius.”

Many of them are corporate-owned businesses, though, she said.

As the only family-owned bridal shop left in Tampa, the business has been a financial success. But the most important thing for Rhoads has been the connections she’s made with her clients.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said, “and I’m gonna miss it. If I had another 20 years to work, I would still be in it.”

She said people she meets often tell her it must be fun to own a bridal shop. “But it’s not as much fun as it is satisfying,” she said, “because you’re helping someone with one of the most important occasions of their life.”

Over the years, she’s watched as the retail business has changed. More people shop online, she said, sometimes even for bridesmaid dresses and accessories. But those looking to purchase a wedding gown will always seek a personal touch and shop in local stores. These are the moments she’s relished, she said. “Brides want to come in. They have no idea what they want, or they come in and they think they know what they want and it’s not at all what they end up with.”

Still, the Internet has changed everything, even for her business, she said. “If I were to open a business today, I’d make sure you can’t find it online, which I know is very difficult.”

The connections she’s forged with her clients along the way have been what has kept her going. One of her most prized possessions is a binder filled with notes from brides thanking her for helping with their big day. She also often runs into former customers who remember her and thank her for being a part of their memories, she said.

In fact, when she announced the shop’s closing, her first concern was her current clients who were waiting on dresses and other items. “I didn’t want them to be worried,” Rhoads said. “I wanted them to know that we will make sure all of our commitments are met.”

As the shop’s last day – Friday, Dec. 23 – approaches, Rhoads is grateful for not just her time running the bridal shop, but for her entire career, family and life in Tampa. “It’s been a great ride,” she said, “and I’ve enjoyed all of it. I thank God for every day of my life.”