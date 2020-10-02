La Gaceta Endorses Valdes in State House District 62
From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 25, 2020
Democratic incumbent Susan Valdes is facing Republican challenger Angel S. Urbina and Laurie Rodriguez-Person, who is NPA.
Representative Valdes is a passionate advocate for our children and public education. She is focused on the kids who fall in the cracks in the education system. The ones who get left behind in a system that says no child left behind. Her background as a former School Board member prepared her to speak with authority on education issues in our capital.
Valdes is also a strong voice for Latinos and their issues.
La Gaceta strongly endorses Susan Valdes for State Representative District 62.