###

Stay Up-To-Date!

###
«

La Gaceta Endorses Valdes in State House District 62

October 2, 2020 | Author

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 25, 2020

Democratic incumbent Susan Valdes is facing Republican challenger Angel S. Urbina and Laurie Rodriguez-Person, who is NPA.
Representative Valdes is a passionate advocate for our children and public education. She is focused on the kids who fall in the cracks in the education system. The ones who get left behind in a system that says no child left behind. Her background as a former School Board member prepared her to speak with authority on education issues in our capital.
Valdes is also a strong voice for Latinos and their issues.
La Gaceta strongly endorses Susan Valdes for State Representative District 62.

Posted in Endorsements

Comments are closed.

«
Advertising Contacts
Display Advertising

Patrick Manteiga
pmanteiga1@gmail.com

Legal Advertising

Jesse Simpson
legals@lagacetanewspaper.com

Classified Advertising

Gene Siudut
gsiudut@lagacetanewspaper.com

Proudly Serving Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando, Manatee, Orange, Osceola,
Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota Counties
Main Office: 3210 E. 7th Avenue | Tampa, FL 33605 | Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5536 Tampa, FL 33675
PH (813) 248-3921 | FX (813) 247-5357 | lagaceta@tampabay.rr.com