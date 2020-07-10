From As We Heard It, by: Patrick Manteiga July 10, 2020

The race for County Judge Group 7 has four candidates, Nancy Jacobs, Monique Scott, Rickey “Rick” Silverman, and Bill Yanger.

Nancy Jacobs has the most years as an attorney, with 35. She was a prosecutor for the state attorney’s office for close to 10 years and has been in private practice ever since. She focuses on criminal defense and family law. Jacobs is smart and experienced.

Rickey “Rick” Silverman came from humble beginnings and saw that college and a law degree would be his best way out. He joined the Bar in 1988 and worked in South Florida in general law practice and later in The Ticket Clinic. He moved to Tampa in 1995 and opened his own practice, specializing in traffic and criminal. He has 32 years of experience, with most of it in county court.

Silverman shows great compassion and would be a people’s judge in a people’s court.

Monique Scott started on the path to be a police officer and was sworn in with the Tampa Police Department, but she discovered she had epilepsy and had to end that career. She became a teacher in elementary and middle schools in Pasco County but had a passion for the law and started to attend Stetson Law School. She was admitted to the Bar in 2013 and joined the state attorney’s office. She has served in several divisions.

Scott volunteers in the community and works with children with epilepsy through the Epilepsy Services Foundation.

We really like Monique Scott. She is bright, involved and while young, she has life experience. She will make a great judge one day.

Bill Yanger has 34 years of experience, having joined the Texas Bar in 1986 and the Florida Bar in 1989. He has an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell and has experience in workers compensation, criminal law, family law and Social Security disability. His focus has been on business litigation for the last 20 years.

In this field, Yanger stands out. He is knowledgeable, ethical and exhibits judicial temperament. He is a Tampa native who has grown as a candidate after having run and failed two years ago. The election process is humbling and makes a better judge.

La Gaceta endorses Bill Yanger for County Judge Group 7.