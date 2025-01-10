“When you work in news that means you have to work holidays. Christmas included. At the beginning of my career, if I was off for a holiday, I would only be off for one day and had to get right back to work the next day,” Saundra Weathers, Bay News 9 reporter said.

Because of her difficult schedule, her mother and sister started a new holiday tradition for the family: traveling Christmas decorations.

They shared a storage bin of Christmas decorations that would go home with the person hosting the holiday gathering the next year.

“This all depended on my work schedule and the holidays I was going to be assigned to the following year. We would add to the décor throughout the year and sometimes change up the theme and colors. They would show up to either a fully decorated tree at my house or I would come to their house, welcomed by a beautiful tree,” Weathers said. “Since I’ve progressed in my career, we each have our own decorations now, so there’s no more traveling Christmas decorations. But it was a beautiful tradition of my family sacrificing for me every year so I could live out my dreams.”

Dec. 20, 2024