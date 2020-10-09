La Gaceta endorses Abel for Temple Terrace City Council.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 9, 2020

There is one opening on the City Council and three candidates are vying for it.

David “Pogo” Pogorilich served on City Council in the past and wants to come back to public service. He’s well versed in city issues.

Raeh Khawaja is a civil engineer and now owns a small business in the city, S-N-K Beauty, Inc. He is energetic and passionate about helping his city.

Meredith Abel is a teacher and a martial arts instructor. She seems to be the most focused and well-rounded candidate on the ballot.

She wants to improve the business district, encourage a more socially conscious city government, protect the environment and build stronger connections with other governments and organizations. She is smart and a hard worker.

La Gaceta endorses Meredith Abel for Temple Terrace City Council.