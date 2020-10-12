La Gaceta endorses Cohn for Congress District 15

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

This is an open seat since Ross Spano lost in the Republican primary. The race pits Republican Scott Franklin and Democrat Alan Cohn against each other to represent a district that covers east Hillsborough County, parts of Polk County and parts Lake County.

Franklin is a Lakeland businessman and served the City Council. He is active in the community. His campaign is straight out of the Republican playbook – support the Second Amendment, defend Christianity and support the Trump agenda, whatever that is. If Trump isn’t reelected and Franklin is, it’s hard to tell what his agenda will be.

Cohn is the best pick for the district. He is smart, curious and concerned. His number one goal is to provide top-notch service to his constituents, no matter their party, race or language. He is a moderate who is right for the urban, suburban and rural district.

He wants to fix Obamacare, create a public option to increase competition and lessen the health insurance industry’s influence on Congress. He also wants to add transparency regarding costs for patients.

Cohn has well thought out ideas with details on many pressing issues – Franklin only offers to follow the Trump agenda.

La Gaceta endorses Alan Cohn for Congress District 15.