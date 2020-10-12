La Gaceta endorses Good for Congress District 16.

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Sept. 18, 2020

Democrat State Representative Margaret Good is challenging incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan for District 16, which covers south Hillsborough, Manatee and parts of Sarasota County.

Good is a lawyer who is serving her first term in the Florida House. She is a big proponent of the environment and fights to protect our waters. She is also big on renewable energy.

Buchanan owns car dealerships and has held his congressional office since 2007. He is one of the wealthiest members of Congress. He has a bad environmental record, even as he represents a district that has bays, estuaries and rivers that need protection from pollution and unbridled growth.

La Gaceta endorses Margaret Good for Congress District 16.