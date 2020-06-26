From As We Heard It, by: Patrick Manteiga June 26, 2020

Circuit Judge Michael Scionti is being challenged by Ashley Ivanov for his Group 19 seat, but we have no idea why.

Ivanov has been a Florida lawyer for only five years and has 10 years total as an attorney. She is a solo practitioner who reported $70,000 in income from her practice. If she won, she’d get a raise. We didn’t interview Ivanov. We didn’t have to. Everyone we’ve spoken with knows Judge Michael Scionti deserves to be reelected.

Before COVID-19, Judge Scionti’s vehicle was one of the first in the courthouse parking garage in the morning and one of the last to leave in the evening. He is hard working, dedicated and serious about his job. He is also uniquely qualified to be the only judge serving over the Veterans Treatment Court and has made it a national model.

He has 25 years of legal experience, served as a judge for five and a half years and served in the military for 20 years.

On the civilian side, he has been an assistant state attorney, assistant attorney general and a criminal defense attorney. He was elected state representative from West Tampa and later appointed by President Barack Obama as deputy assistant secretary of defense.

On the military side, he served in several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star. He served as a military magistrate and military judge advocate. He currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and commands the 139th Legal Operations Detachment.

Scionti has earned respect and admiration from his peers at the courthouse. He has always had ours.

La Gaceta wholeheartedly endorses Judge Michael Scionti for Circuit Court Judge Group 19.