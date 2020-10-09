La Gaceta endorses Harrington for House District 64

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 9, 2020

District 64 serves the northwest part of Hillsborough and a part of Pinellas. This was Jamie Grant’s district, but he left in the middle of the campaign to accept an appointment by Governor DeSantis.

Traci Kloster was appointed by the Republican Party to take Grant’s place on the ballot. She is a family law attorney. She is pushing more charter schools and vouchers. She could not meet with us in time for this column.

Democrat Jessica Harrington has been campaigning for this office for two years and was prepared to run against the incumbent Jamie Grant. We’re not sure if the switch from Grant to Kloster is a benefit or not. She is a 7th grade civics teacher at Sgt. Paul R. Smith Middle School but is currently on sabbatical. She also taught elementary and high school. She recently worked for the non-profit Environmental Florida.

Harrington is passionate about public education and the environment and will take that passion to Tallahassee. She also will push to allow local government more control over development, environment and transportation issues. Fixing the criminal justice system is also high on her list.

La Gaceta endorses Jessica Harrington for State Representative District 64.