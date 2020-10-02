La Gaceta endorses Millan for Tax Collector

From “As We Heard It,” by Patrick Manteiga, Oct. 2, 2020

Democrat Nancy Millan and Republican T.K. Mathew are vying for the open office due to the retirement of Doug Belden.

Mathew is a businessman who was not available for our interview. He does advertise he would give expedited service to first responders and veterans. We think it’s pandering and don’t necessarily think it’s a great idea to have a policy that lets an off-duty fireman jump to the head of a line in front of other citizens who have been waiting. It seems like a recipe to create disgruntled customers.

Nancy Millan spent 31 years working at the tax collector’s office and is Belden’s choice as successor. She knows the office’s strengths and weaknesses and has ideas on how to make the office run even better. She wants to set up a system where customers can keep their appointments virtually. She wants to create more partnerships with companies such as AAA so there are more locations available for customers. She also wants to have staff members who can handle difficult cases that require reaching out to other agencies and governments in order to get the right documents for a driver’s licenses.

If elected, Millan is proud to be the first Latin and woman to hold the position. Millan is well prepared to take over leadership.

La Gaceta endorsed Nancy Millan for Hillsborough County Tax Collector.